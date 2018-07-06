Adamu Ciroma Dies At 84 …PDP, Saraki, Dogara Speak On Death Of Ex-CBN Gov

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday expressed grief over the death of one of its “founding fathers” and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma.

PDP said the death of Ciroma was a great loss to Nigeria.

A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “Indeed, Nigeria has lost one of her finest; an incontrovertible patriot who spent his life making inestimable sacrifices for the unity and development of our dear country.

“Mallam Ciroma lived as a committed citizen; an astute administrator and highly disciplined politician, who discharged all responsibilities vested in him with unequaled forthrightness and loyalty to the nation.

“As CBN governor, minister of finance, minister of agriculture and the minister of industry, positions he held at various times, Mallam Ciroma played very vital roles in the formulation and implementation of crucial policies and programmes for economic stability and growth.

“On the political sphere, this great Nigerian will be remembered for his roles in ensuring the stability and growth of our nation, and particularly, the roles he played in the formation and growth of the PDP. He played a leading role in Group of 34 eminent Nigerians, otherwise called the G34, that formed the PDP.

“He was an embodiment of the ideals and visions of our great party in our pursuit of a prosperous nation where unity, equality and justice prevail.”

The PDP said it was greatly “saddened that he left the stage at this trying time in the history of our nation, when his guidance is needed the most.”

PDP commiserated with the “Ciroma family as well as the government and people of Yobe state, even as we pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal repose and fortitude to the family and the nation at large, to bear this huge loss.”

“He made outstanding contribution to the progress of the nation in many capacities. He, no doubt, left behind a worthy legacy especially through his working careers as the District Officer, in Mambilla when Mambilla Plateau was almost inaccessible.

“He worked in the Premier’s office and later as the first Editor of the New Nigerian Newspaper from where he became the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria between 1975 and 1977.

“In all of these, he acquitted himself so diligently.

“Mallam Ciroma deserves all the tributes being paid to him by all his compatriots. Indeed, having had the privilege of close association with your late husband who was a friend and confidant for many years and my Minister of Finance during my administration as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1999 and 2003.

“ I can attest unreservedly to his being a democrat to the core and a committed patriot who worked tirelessly for the unity of the nation.”

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, have expressed sadness on the death of former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma.

They described his demise at 84, as a “great loss’’, describing him as a “patriot par excellence’’.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Thursday, Saraki said with the death of Ciroma, Nigeria had lost one of its illustrious sons and highly respected elder statesmen.

“Although death is painful, but it gladdens my heart that late Ciroma lived a worthy and successful life.

“As a public servant, late Ciroma’s integrity was unparalleled; as a politician, he was unblemished and as a journalist, he was among the finest breed.

“Indeed there is no word or adjective that will be enough to describe late Ciroma, considering his invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

“We have lost a detribalised Nigerian, bridge-builder and a strong pillar for nation’s unity. He will surely be remembered for his forthrightness and integrity. We shall miss him greatly,” he said.

Saraki commiserated with the family of the deceased, government and people of Yobe over the loss, and urged Federal Government to immortalise him by naming a strategic national monument after him.

On his part, Dogara said late Ciroma, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was one of the nation’s “shining stars and frontline statesmen’’ who demonstrated passion for the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

He said in a statement that the late statesman was an “icon of transparency and an epitome of integrity who lived an incorruptible life’’.

“Indeed we lost a great man, a patriot, leader par excellence and a shining star.

“Malam Adamu Ciroma was one of the few surviving close associates of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“He remained a consistent advocate for the struggle to see Nigeria achieve the dreams of her founding fathers,” he said.

Dogara said that Ciroma was an intellectual genius and highly cosmopolitan public servant who exhibited high sense of patriotism, passion and enthusiasm for the progress and development of the country.

He recalled that while as first indigenous Editor and Managing Director of New Nigerian Newspaper, CBN Governor and Minister in different administrations, Ciroma distinguished himself as an epitome of integrity.

According to Dogara, Ciroma was indeed a rare Nigerian, accomplished administrator, uncommon patriot and distinguished elder statesman, who lived an eventful, exemplary and accomplished life worthy of emulation.

“On behalf of the entire membership of the House of Representatives, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the government and people of Yobe as well as to his associates and admirers.’’