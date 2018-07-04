The Nation And Partisan Journalism 

Nobody is in doubt that The Nation Newspaper is the All Progressives Congress’ (APC ) in-house journal. Therefore, they are permitted to grandstand on behalf of the failed APC-led Federal Government and her deadly destabilisation agents across the country.

However, it must be pointed out that the partisanship of the The Nation has reached an embarrassing level. Even in-house journals have operational ethics. For The Nation Newspaper, advancing the agenda of the APC should be without scrupples….without decency and respect to societal norms.

On Sunday, July 1, 2018, The Nation, acting on behalf of her client and Rivers APC Election Rigging Agent, SARs Commander, Akin Fakorede published a report titled: “Court Sentences Wike’s Loyalists to 17-Year Imprisonment, “ with a rider: “Verdict Vindicates Me, says Rivers F-SARS Commander”.

I read through the report to see anywhere the presiding judge mentioned Governor Nyesom Wike, but there was none. The Nation’s editors and her APC reporter simply cast the headline to humour their paymasters, the APC.

On a regular basis, criminals are convicted in Lagos State by different courts; whose loyalists are they? There are more armed robbers and kidnappers convicted in Lagos State than any other state. In view of the political landscape, majority of them are tilted towards the APC. The Nation has never embarked on any campaign of calumny against the government and people of Lagos State.

However, for political reasons, The Nation time and again refuses to put on the ethical cap whenever it comes to Rivers State. They report a court case as if it is a political story, trying unsuccessfully to belittle the Rivers State Governor.

For The Nation, the issue of security must be seen from a political and ethnic viewpoint. They struggle to defend the indefensible Rivers SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede.

Make no mistake, Fakorede can never be vindicated. No level of propaganda will redeem his damaged personality. Posterity will be harsh to Fakorede. He is one of the bad examples of the Nigerian Police, an unfortunate introduction by the Inspector General of Police to compromise the security of Rivers State.

The video evidence against Akin Fakorede during the Rivers East Senatorial District rerun collation will forever stand against him. Even if the APC Federal Government and The Nation continue to shield Fakorede, he stands convicted in the court of the people.

The issue of the criminality of Fakorede’s actions in Rivers State cannot be cured by irresponsible journalism. The man has been at the top of illegal activities to undermine the security of the State and the theft of the people’s mandate.

Recall that in May 2018, a faction of the Rivers APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe accused Fakorede’s SARS of aiding and abetting the rigging of Rivers APC ward congresses. SARS’ action led to violence and the sealing of Rivers APC State Secretariat.

Very importantly, in September 2017, a High Court in Port Harcourt convicted five SARS personnel for the extra-judicial murder of Michael Akor and Michael Igwe in Oyigbo Local Government Area. The court ordered the Nigerian Police to pay N50 million to the families of the deceased.

In June, 2018, Fakorede’s orderly, Sergeant Ndubuisi Okoro and another SARS operative, Christopher Abakpa, were arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery. The Police High Command is still struggling to sweep the matter under the carpet with ridiculous excuses.

It will be necessary to refresh the memory of the The Nation and their client, Fakorede.

Last year, the alleged criminal activities of Mr Fakorede were uncovered by the Inspector General of Police X Squad, Abuja, deployed to the State after the squad busted the attempted kidnap of one Mr Azumana Ifeanyi on September 11, 2017 at the GRA, Port Harcourt.

The Official Police Signal with the title: “Police Wireless Message “ and Reference Number DT0: 121030/09/2017 —INGENPOL-X-FHQ ABUJA TO-INGENPOL SEC ABUJA, noted that the squad received a distress call on the kidnap of Mr Ifeanyi and immediately swung into action. According to the signal, they met the three SARS operatives robbing and a gun duel ensued. The operatives had taken Mr Ifeanyi to a Fidelity Bank ATM where they compelled him to withdraw N500,000 as ransom.

This case which stunned the entire country is yet to be acted upon by the Police High Command. Of course, the reason is obvious. Fakorede is here in Rivers State at the instance of the APC-led Federal Government. He is their agent for electoral fraud and the destabilisation of the state’s security architecture.

The Nation is entitled to her manipulation of facts and concoction of falsehood in liaison with Fakorede and the Police High Command. This entitlement has been entrenched because Nigeria has been hijacked by impunity. The APC Federal Government only rewards promoters of impunity, election rigging and mass murder. Fakorede is a beneficiary of this warped era.

It is a huge shame that a newspaper prefers to side with indicted criminals and turns a blind eye on the way forward.

Despite being very partisan, the editors of The Nation must, as a matter of urgency, assume their roles as gatekeepers, especially in relation to Rivers State. The man they have as a correspondent in Rivers State is a confirmed APC member. He is deeply involved in the political arena, hence, his judgement is flawed and unreliable. He lacks the capacity for objective reportage. Every report or feature from him, except announcements, must be clinically edited to expunge mischief, political trading and outright falsehood.

In Rivers State, Wike is the man. He delivers projects and quality programmes. He has given governance a meaning and improved on the living condition of the people. He cannot be distracted by The Nation’s propaganda or any falsehood for that matter.

His defining objective is to lift the State. On this, Rivers people have resolved to go all the way to 2023 with him. If The Nation Newspaper failed in 2015 when Wike was only running on his contributions as a Minister, they will fail woefully now that he has written his name in gold through countless projects in the 23 local government areas of the State.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Simeon Nwakaudu