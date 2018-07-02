PDP Chief Cautions FG On Plan To Frame-Up Wike

Acting Rivers State Public Relations Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara, has cautioned the Federal Government to stop carrying out unwanted “unwarranted inquisition”, into the life of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on the alleged plan of the Presidency to frame-up the governor, Fubara said Rivers and indeed Nigerian people would resist any attempt by the APC-led government to discredit Chief Wike.

He said all the allegations that the governor, whom he described as mouth-piece of Rivers people in Nigeria, embezzled public funds without any prima facie case was inappropriate.

He stressed that as a revered Rivers son, Wike had attracted lots of development to the oil-rich state without previous accusation of embezzlement of funds.

According to him, “Governor Nyesom Wike is a revered Rivers son, whose public image is high. He has within the past three years attracted lots of development to the state”.

“Wike has never occupied any public office and he is caught embezzling public funds.

“The idea of demanding the governor should defend himself by the APC-led federal government instead of his accusers showing how he fraudulently enriched himself, amounts to turning the law upside down”, the Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain said.

Fubara warned that Rivers people would no longer fold their arms while their sons are being systematically singled out for intimidation and prosecution in a country they have contributed so much to build.

The Opobo-born political gladiator further alleged that the APC-led government plotted to search and destroy the Abuja residence of Governor Nyesom Wike and recently planned to frame him up, noting that, “all ploys against the governor and Rivers State by the Buhari’s administration is a plot in futility”.

Bethel Toby