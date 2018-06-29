LG Boss Tasks Workers On Diligence

The council workers in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have been charged to discharge their duties with diligence and dexterity.

The newly elected Chairman of the council, Barrister Philip Okparaji gave the charge during a meeting with the council staff last Tuesday at the council secretariat.

Okparaji noted that efficient service delivery would help boost the work force in the council.

The new chairman warned that his administration has zero tolerance for indolence, negligence and absenteeism to work .

According to him, “The civil service rule states that workers must be at their desks by 8: 30 am and close at 4:00pm, Mondays through Fridays, adding that anything less is against the civil service ethics.

Okparaji enjoined the council workers to carry out their assigned duties effectively in order to justify their pay.

The chairman, however warned the staff against divulging official secrets and revealing official documents to the public, saying that doing that will expose the council to intrusion from outsiders.

In his speech, the Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Leeka Clement congratulated the new chairman on his victory at the just concluded polls in the state, while pledging the council staff’s preparedness to synergise with the council executives for the overall development of the local government.

Tonye Nria-Dappa