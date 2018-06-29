Entertainers Condemn Plateau Killings

Nigerian entertainers have strongly condemned the attacks in Plateau State which left not fewer than 86 persons killed and several others injured in the attack on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kara and Gana Kopp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

This followed claims by the Chairman, North Central Zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma that the killing of the 86 persons was in retaliation to the killing of over 300 cows in the last few weeks by the villagers.

However, reacting in the social media, some of the entertainers said that the inability of security agents to stop the incessant killings in different parts of Nigeria could be a deliberate act for political reasons.

Some of the posts read:

2baba: “For how long shall this continue. This has become more than an emergency situation, I weep, I weak, I tire knowing that the solution is very simple, but politics will not allow, how heartless?”

Ramson Nouah: “This is sad and honestly becoming unbearable. How long shall we continue? It is beginning to look like deliberate act by our security to neglect this issue for political reasons. Human sacrifices for political goals? What has the world become? The height of dehumanisation, this is heart ranching”.

Adesua Etomi: Commenting about the value of cows rather than human lives, Actress Adesua Etomi took to her Instagram saying “when cattle have more value than human lives, how did we get here? Dear Nigerian government we don’t want any more condolence messages, do something; lives are still being lost. When you’ve done something, release statement to let us know what you have done. Mere urging people to boycott cow meat is not the solution; the problem is bigger than cows”.

Others who reacted similarly in their posts are Tiwa Savage, Frank Donga, Frank Edwards and Timi Dakolo.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Georgeina Onuoha in her reaction to the Plateau killings tackles the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on her Instagram page. The actress urged the Vice President to provide military forces to protect citizens rather than sending condolence messages…if the root cause of these senseless killings is not addressed, it will keep repeating itself, it has been blood-bath since your regime because we are no longer a democratic nation.

What happened to the use of full force of Nigerian armed forces to fight against these killers? If the non-violent protests of the Biafra agitators were killed and beaten by the Nigerian Army ordered by your government, what happens to using the same in tackling this menace ravaging our nation, it is time you begin to speak truth to power, enough is enough.