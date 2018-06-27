Tinubu, Govs Betrayed Yorubas – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has disclosed how a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and some state governors betrayed the South-West region in 2005.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said Tinubu and some state governors betrayed the South West region during the 2005 Constitutional Conference.

Odumakin said Tinubu rejected the Yoruba agenda during the constitutional conference.

Speaking with newsmen, Odumakin said, “The President of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo said to Chief Bisi Akande at the 10th memorial of Senator Abraham Adesanya that if elders like him can no longer speak the truth because of APC card, Nigeria is in deep trouble.

“In like manner, I will say if an elder statesman and veteran journalist whose words people should swear with like Prince Momoh begins to deal in low-quality rumours and fake lies, Project Nigeria is doomed.

“We were all in this country in 2005 when the political conference took place.

“All delegates to that conference were handpicked by the government.

“The leaders of the regions were not allowed to pick their delegates as governors did the picking.

“Leaders of Yoruba tried to influence the governors as PDP controlled five states then, except Lagos.

“We had a meeting with the PDP governors in Ladoja’s office in Ibadan. Gen Alani Akinrinade, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye and some of us were there.

“The governors agreed to set up a Technical Committee headed by Chief Richard Akinjide, myself, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Mr Remi Olatubora, and about 10 others.

“We met for three days at the University of Ibadan and got our report ready, mirroring the agreed positions of Yoruba for the conference”.