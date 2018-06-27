Monarch Cautions Youth Against Cultism, Kidnapping

The Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Eze Worlu Wodo has admonished youths to desist from acts of cultism, kidnapping and all manner of anti-social behaviours.

The monarch also advised them to embrace peace and unity, rather than foment trouble in the society capable of breeding violence.

The Eze Oha Apara, who spoke with The Tide at his palace in Rumuigbo shortly after the commissioning of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers by Governor Nyesom Wike at the weekend decried the spate of child trafficking and cult related activities in the region and attributed the reasons to peer group influence and poor parental upbringing.

The first class monarch appealed to the youths to shun materialism and noted that the quest for rich quick syndrome breeds criminality and armed robbery.

According to him, somebody with the fear of God will not indulge in acts of criminality or steal babies”.

The monarch insisted that “The desire for wealth, material things are the causes of crime as everybody wants to be a millionaire without hard work.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for tackling insecurity in the state and appealed to security agencies to partner with the state government to curb insecurity and crimes.

The Royal Father equally appealed to churches and other religious organisations to pray for the peace and unity of the state and Nigeria at large ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chinedu Wosu