2019: Uproot Buhari, APC, Afenifere Tells Nigerians …Rejects FG’s Plan For Ranches In States …As APC Ex-Scribe Calls For President’s Resignation …Arrest Miyetti Allah Leaders -Ortom

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday lamented the killings in some communities in Plateau State.

Afenifere said the massacre was enough reason to make Nigerians vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Rising from its monthly meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, Afenifere called for an end to the “wanton killings.”

The communique issued by Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin reads, “Nigerians must now gird their loins and see the democratic uprooting of this administration as a task that must be done in 2019 so as to save the country from utter destruction.

“There is no land where the blood of the innocent is being shed daily like Nigeria that can make progress in any area of human endeavour. Enough Is Enough!.

“The meeting was devastated by the genocide that took place in Plateau State on Sunday in which over 200 deaths occurred, according to eyewitness accounts but the police admitted 100.

“These wanton killings and official irresponsibility portray Nigeria as a barbaric entity and we Yoruba People are pained living in the same space with the bestial elements, which kill innocent people in a cruel manner.

“The images of little children killed mercilessly with open skulls make anyone with human blood flowing in his or her veins to shrink.

“We are further distressed that the response of President Buhari to the murder of hundreds of our citizens did not attract a word of sympathy or regret.

“It is very infuriating that the President’s response and that of Miyetti Allah appeared to have been authored from the same laptop.

“The Chairman of North Central zone of Miyetti Allah, Danladi Ciroma said the attacks were retaliation for the loss of three hundred cows.”

He said “These attacks are retaliatory ….Those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission …Fulani herdsmen have lost over 300 cows in the last few weeks…..Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas.

“President Buhari who is also the Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah who described the Fulani herdsmen terror as “herdsmen/farmers” clashes “(a case of two fighting but dead bodies only on one side) also repeated the missing cows and even added another charge Miyetti Allah did not remember.

“According to information available to the Presidency about one hundred cattle had been rustled by a community in Plateau State, and some herdsmen were killed in the process. The state Governor, Simon Lalong had invited the aggrieved groups and pleaded against further action …Less than forty-eight hours later violence broke out (an euphemism for the word “retaliation” used by Miyetti Allah Chief.

“The President used the word “thugs” thrice to describe protesting residents while admitting that human life was becoming “increasingly cheap “ under his watch without saying what he is doing to make it worthy or bring the herdsmen who have admitted killing people to book.

He also repeated the blame game of “desperate people” causing instability and chaos” in furtherance of the vain attempt by the administration to divert attention from Fulani herdsmen responsible for the serial murders.

“Three months ago, we did say that the President is afflicted by conflict of interests as Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the affliction that has seen him now functioning as a Miyetti Allah godfather at a time he should be presidential.

“We asked him and we are calling on him to make a choice between the two.

“It is pointless at this stage making any demand on this incorrigible administration.

“We ask our people to have special prayers for the souls of all those killed and for God to have mercy on Nigeria in all our mosques on Friday, June 29, in our churches on Sunday, July 1, and for Him to see us through the last few months of this administration.”

Meanwhile, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently put an end to the frequent killings of Nigerians in the recent time, especially in the North-Central part of the country.

Frank, however, called on all Nigerians and Civil Society Organizations to be ready to hit the ground running in the mission to salvage Nigeria from the current administration.

He also said “It is high time the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUPENG), Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and all well meaning Nigerians, wake up and defend the people because we don’t have any other country we can call our own.”

In an open letter Frank addressed to the President, yesterday, titled “stop the killings or resign now”, he said: “The entire North-Central has become a killing field with the lives of Nigerians being lackadaisically wasted without the security forces accepting the challenge to stop what now amounts to ethnic cleansing.

“Nigerians have continued to die in their hundreds despite yearly increases in defence and security budgets and other extra budgetary allocations, the recent being $1billion withdrawn from the excess crude account by this administration.

“Notwithstanding, the security agencies have failed to protect Nigerians while it does appear that the more huge money is expended on security, the more deaths we procure.

“Mr. President, may I remind you that one major plank of your electioneering campaign was the promise to personally lead Nigerian troops to dislodge and destroy Boko Haram and restore full security to all parts of the country.

“Regrettably, Nigerians have not seen you do that in the last three years. However, the increasing ferocious mass murder being carried out by Fulani herdsmen has made the Boko Haram insurgency seems like a child’s play.

“May I remind you that in Washington D.C you told President Donald Trump that the merciless killers were trained by Moumar Gadafi of Libya? In another breadth, your Minister of Defence, said the killings can only stop when the open grazing laws enacted in Benue and Taraba states are repealed.

“Tell me, is there any open grazing law in Plateau and Zamfara states? Besides, you have refused to declare the killer Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist organization because of your soft spot for them, which is contrary to the haste with which the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) – a group of agitators that never engaged in any bloodshed – was branded a terrorist organization and outlawed.”

Frank said the country cannot afford to wait and watch helplessly as innocent Nigerian lives are being wasted by the murderous terrorists, allegedly operating as herdsmen.

“The time to rise up to defend our country and our people, by speaking up, is now! The ongoing pogrom in Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Kaduna and other states must stop! Nigerians must demand for a new leadership that can guarantee their safety and welfare.

“Clearly, the present administration has failed in its responsibilities to protect the people. This deadly criminal gang that is killing, maiming and cutting short the lives of our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and children must be stopped now, otherwise, Nigeria may soon stop to exist as a country,” Frank added.

Similarly, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), who claimed responsibility for the recent massacre in Plateau State.

MACBAN had claimed that the brutal attack on the affected villages was a reprisal for the killing of 300 cows belonging to its members.

Ortom, while inaugurating the 19 chairmen and members of the state-owned boards and commissions in Makurdi, lamented the level of killings and destruction of property in Benue, Plateau and other North-Central states by armed militant herdsmen.

According to him, “those who have claimed responsibility for the killings should be arrested. Just like we in Benue have been calling for their arrest for their complicity in the Benue killings. What is the government waiting for? It is heartrending that in a country of close to 200 million people this kind of act takes place as if we are still living in the past.

“As a state government, we appreciate the Federal Government for sending the Operation Whirl Stroke to end the killings in Benue State. We will give the operation all the needed support to ensure it succeeds.

“But we have said that those who are law-abiding are free to live in Benue State and do their legitimate businesses. They can apply for land and set up their ranches in line with the provisions of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishments Law.

“Our adoption of ranching is to the extent of what is in our law and I have repeatedly said that we do not have one single 5,000 hectares of land for the establishment of a single massive ranch but we can avail individuals land to set up personal ranches as provided by our law which remains the panacea for the crisis.”