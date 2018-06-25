At 53 years, Ekiti, Ogun Residents Have Highest Life Expectancy – NBS

It has emerged that residents of Ekiti and Ogun states have the highest life expectancy at birth with an average resident living for 53 years before death compared with their compatriots in the remaining 34 states and FCT.

Also, the 2017 Statistical Report on Men and Women in Nigeria just released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that as of 2016 when it was compiled, there were 3,200,098 Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS disease.

It stated that in 2016, Nigeria’s population was estimated to be 193 million people compared to about 187 million in 2015.

“Women and men constituted 49.2 per cent and 50.8 per cent of this population respectively. Population growth rate is estimated to be 3.2 per cent, while the sex ratio remained 102 men per 100 women.”

“Life expectancy for a male was 47 years, 51 years for female and 49 years for both. Cross River state had the highest life expectancy for female which was 56 years, followed by FCT, Osun and Oyo state (both 55 years).

“Osun state had the highest life expectancy for male (52 years), followed by Oyo and Cross River states (51 years). Adamawa state had the least life expectancy of for both female (44 years) and for male (42 years).”

However, the accompanying table shows that the two states of Ekiti and Ogun have a combined average life expectancy of 53 years for females and males.

On HIV/AIDS statistics, NBS reported that about half of the population of HIV patients are women.

“The percentage of women living with HIV increased slowly from 51.7 per cent in 2013 to 53.1 per cent in 2016, but that of men was decreased slowly from 48.3 per cent in 2013 to 46.9 per cent in 2016.

“The percentage of female who had access to Antiretroviral Treatment increased from 66.6 per cent in 2013 to 69.7 per cent in 2014.

“The percentage decreased to 69.2 in 2015 and 69 per cent in 2016. In 2013 about 33.4 per cent male HIV patients had access to Antiretroviral Treatment, while it was 30.3, 30.8 and 31 per cent in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

