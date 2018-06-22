Peoples’ Club Honours Wike, Lulu-Briggs

The Governor of Rivers state, Chief Nyesom Wike has been conferred with an award of excellence by the Peoples Club of Nigeria International.

Chairman of the club, Ebere Owhonda presented the award to the governor as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of Port Harcourt branch of Peoples Club of Nigeria International.

Owhonda explained that the awards bestowed on the Governor and oil magnate, Benson Lulu-Briggs were aimed at promoting diligence.

He hinted that Wike was honoured with the Award of Excellence in Good Leadership because of the numerous people-oriented projects he has executed in the state.

“For the three years Governor Nyesom Wike has been in office as Governor of Rivers State, we have seen an unprecedented number and quality of projects that we have not seen in any past administration in Rivers State.

It is more remarkable that these projects are coming despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

The award is to encourage the governor to do more for the people of Rivers State for that is the legacy we expect from any leader at this point of our development,” he said.

On award to Lulu-Briggs, he stated that he was honoured for his humanitarian services to the people especially the free eye care/medical outreach; Centre for Cardio/Parkinson Diseases and health facility he built at the University of Port Harcourt.