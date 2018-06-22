The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) last Saturday conducted elections into the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the twenty three (23) local government areas of the state. The elections were swept by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
On Monday, June 18, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike swore-in the elected chairmen while the councilors have also been inaugurated across the state.
Below are the names and local government areas of the new chairmen and councilors.
Names of Newly Elected LG Chairmen, Councillors in Rivers State
