LG Boss Promises To Pursue People-Oriented Programmes

The newly elected Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Kobani has stated that his administration will implement policies and programmes that will make positive impact on the development of the area.

The chairman disclosed this to newsmen on the sidelines of the official inauguration of the Local Government Legislative Assembly in Kpor.

Kobani who commended the people of Gokana for electing him into office, said his administration will be committed to fulfilling its electioneering promises specially in the promotion of security and peace in the area.

The local government chairman who described himself as a bridge builder, said his administration will partner with stakeholders in Gokana to bring in a new era of economic transformation in the area.

He pointed out that priority attention would be given to agriculture, education, payment of workers’ salaries and youth’s empowerment.

“My administration will remain committed to all the promises we made to Gokana people. We will ensure that we promote peace and security as well as create wealth and food sufficiency in the area through intense agricultural activities. We will give loans and credit incentives to farmers and also empower youths for entrepreneurial development”.

Kobani also called on the people of Gokana to always support Governor Nyesom Wike to attract more development to the area.

Taneh Beemene