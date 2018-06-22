Fans Tip S’Eagles To Beat Iceland

Most Nigerians have tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to emerge victorious in today’s 2018 World Cup match with Iceland.

It is Nigeria’s second group D match at the mundial and Eagles must win to have any tenlistic chance of progressing in the competition.

Football fans especially in Port Harcourt have said that the Eagles must forget the 2-0 loss to Croatia and move for ward by beating Iceland today.

The Secretary of Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) Rivers State Chapter, White Bentyger said that the Eagles will win the match against Iceland today because after loss to Croatia the team has learnt from their mistake.

He stated this on a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, following the Eagles match against Iceland today in Volgograd Russia in the on going World Cup.

It is the match day two of the Super Eagles in the mundia against Iceland in their group stage which has Argentine, Croatia and Iceland.

Bentyger explained that, the Eagles’ can do better if they start with the players that played against Croatia.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the Eagles instead of blaming their poor creation, adding that, Eagles can surprise the world by qualifying from the group stage in the mundia.

The secretary of YSFON noted that, there have been a lot of surprises in the tournament, he commended the courage of the coach, Gerrot Rohr for notthing about the reaction of some Nigerians who do not know much about the game.

“Super Eagles will imprve in their second match against Iceland, he said.

Earlier, the head Coach of Divine football club of Port Harcourt, Goodluck Ebenezer said, that Super Eagles are expected to do better than their first match because all Nigerians are solidly behind them.

If Nigeria wins Iceland in today’s match all Nigerians have a story to tell, Goodluck Ebenezer said.

