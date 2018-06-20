Show Commitment To God’s Work, Monarch Tells Christians

The Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Ralph Ebirien says commitment to the work of God is the panacea to the myriads of problems facing mankind.

Rt. Rev. Ebirien who said this during the order of service for the relinquishment inauguration of St Barnabas Anglican Church, Bundu-Ama Parish in Port Harcourt Local Government Area said “the Bible is rich with instructions from God on how mankind will live life on earth”.

The Cleric said that the deviation from the path of God had led to series of problems across the universe.

He said “Examine yourselves,” which was the theme of the Diocese’s synod for this year was to enable Christians to critically appraise their relationship with God and their fellow men.

The cleric said the granting of new parish status to Bundu-Ama would help in the spread of the gospel of Christ across the Port Harcourt waterfronts.

According to him, the situation will bring more people to Christ and check insecurity.

Earlier in an address, the parishioner said the opportunity would enable them reach out to all nooks and crannies of the waterfronts with the gospel of Christ.

The event featured the admission of some women into the mother’s union and women guild and into the men fellowship.