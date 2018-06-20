Royal Father Wants Community To Tackle Insecurity

The newly elected chairman of Ogbakor Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mr Stanley Orji has been urged to partner with security agencies to tackle insecurity in the clan.

Chairman, Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Ken Nwobunwo stated this in Aluu shortly after swearing in the officials of the Ogbakor Aluu yesterday.

The monarch, who described the officials of the Ogbakor as messengers, charged them to serve the clan selflessly.

They also urged the officials to unite communities in Aluu and cooperate with the chiefs and elders of the land.

Nwobunwo urged the leadership to shun politics in discharging the affairs of the land, but ensure that peace and unity were upheld.

Describing the Ogbakor executives as the representatives of the clan, Nwobunwo urged them to shun rancou and acrimony in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, former Chairman, Aluu Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Hassan Welewa called on the leadership to attract development to the area.

Welewa appealed to the executive to shun corrupt practices, and to focus on the development of the community.

Earlier, in his acceptance speech, Mr Stanley Orji, Chairman, Ogbakor Aluu promised that he would partner with the traditional rulers in tackling insecurity and to promote the culture and traditions of the area to enhance peace.

Chinedu Wosu