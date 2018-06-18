Russia 2018: Coach Urges Rohr To Change Game Plan

The head coach of MCWJEF soccer academy of Port Harcourt Ndubuisi Ihejirika has said that Super Eagles performance during their friendly matches affected the team in the opening match of the ongoing world cup. He said that the Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr should change his game plan, if not, the Eagles will not qualify from the group stage in Russia.

Ndubuisi stated this yesterday in a telephone interview with Tidesports after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening match in Russia 2018 World Cup at Kaliningrad stadium last Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles are in group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina in the Ruissia 2018 World Cup.

According to him the Eagles must focus their attention on Iceland, because without wining them, the Eagles would not quality in the group stage, adding that he is optimistic that they will qualify.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the Eagles, adding that he was praying for them to do better in the on going World Cup.

Kiadum Edookor