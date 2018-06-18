PDP Sweeps LG Polls In Rivers …Wike Swears In Council Chairmen, Today …Okah, Maeba, Others Hail RSIEC, Electorate

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won all the chairmanship seats of the 23 local government councils in last Saturday’s local government and councillorship elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwuneye Uriri who announced the results of the election at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, late last night said the PDP chairmanship candidates got the highest number of votes ahead of the candidates of other political parties that participated in the election.

The chairman, who doubled as the Chief Returning Officer in the elections said the results of the councillorship elections would be announced today.

Justice Uriri commended the security operatives for their efforts in ensuring hitch-free polls and lauded the electorate for their large turn out and peaceful conduct during the elections.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting credible Local Government Elections across the state.

The governor also commended security agencies for ensuring that the elections were peaceful by creating the right atmosphere for peaceful polls.

Speaking in an interview after monitoring the local government elections in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, Wike said that the non-participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections turned out to be one of the reasons why the process was peaceful.

He said: “Sixty-six out of 68 political parties participated, but no violence. That means that if APC had participated, probably, we would have seen violence.

“Sixty-six political parties, no violence, no shooting, nobody has died. But if the APC had participated, they would want to coerce security agencies, they would do all manner of negative things like bringing cultists to shoot. You can see that nobody hijacked materials. Everything has been peaceful”.

The governor noted that the security agencies played their constitutional roles during the elections.

“I have called the heads of security agencies, and commended them for a job well done. That is what I have always said. Allow people to vote for those they want”.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure they conduct credible elections by resisting pressures from different quarters.

“INEC can be committed to do the right thing. Once they build confidence, every other thing will move on smoothly”, the governor said.

Wike said that he was more interested in the peaceful and credible conduct of the elections than anything else.

“We have gone round two local government areas. The elections went on peacefully, and they were credible. Election materials arrived on time, except for a few places. Like this, nobody will complain. Observers from across the board have commended the process”, Wike said.

In another development, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will swear-in all the newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen by 12.30pm on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media noted that all the newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen are to be seated by 12noon.

Similarly, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting a peaceful free and fair Local Government Council Polls.

The deputy governor stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14, Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.

“The turnout is quite satisfactory and the people are generally enthused to cast their votes. We have been having positive reports from the field, the whole place is peaceful, and I commend the people for their peaceful disposition”, Banigo stressed.

Similarly, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for early distribution of electoral materials across the 23 LGAs.

In an interview with The Tide, Okah expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of voters in communities across the state, shortly after casting his vote in his Ward, unit 8, Elele, Ikwerre Local Government area.

The Commissioner who lauded the electorate for their peaceful conduct said Nigerians have a lot to learn from the free and fair polls in the state, adding that it should be a model for Nigeria’s democracy.

Insisting on the need for opposition in democratic governance, Okah said it strengthens democracy and serves as “the oil with which to eat the yam of democracy”.

He advised politicians not to see elections as a do or die affair.

Also speaking with The Tide shortly after casting his vote at Luuwa Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba, said the local government polls will set the pace for the 2019 general election.

Noting that Rivers people were effectively mobilised to exercise their franchsie, the Senator who represented Rivers South East in the National Assembly, said Rivers people will resist any attempt to truncate the electoral process in 2019.

He commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting credible LG polls in Rivers State, and lauded the electorate for their massive turn out during the polls.

The lawmaker representing, Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Boma Goodhead who also spoke with newsmen during the election, also commended RSIEC and Security Agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The federal lawmaker noted that the successful conduct of the polls was an indication of the political maturity in the state and called on the electorate to always defend their votes in subsequent elections.

Also speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after casting her vote in Kaani Babbe community in Khana Local Government Area, the State Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the elections.

She described the process as transparent and devoid of security breaches.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamene Deekor, shortly after casting his vote at Beeri community, said the large turnout of voters in the polls shows that Rivers people are ready to exercise their electoral mandate.

He commended RSIEC and security operatives for putting in the right modalities for the conduct of a peace election in the state.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rev. Francis Ada Ebenezer also described last Saturday’s local government election as very peaceful, free and fair.

Ebenezer told journalists, after casting his vote at Ward 3, Unit 4 in Ogu/Bolo Local Government that the peaceful conduct of the election was as a result of his advice to the people over the period.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC boss commended the electorate for coming out enmass to exercise their franchise.

In Omuma Local Government Area, the elections were peaceful, orderly, transparent and successful.

The Chairman Caretaker Committee (CTC), Hon. Eze Stanley Nwuju shortly after casting his vote at Ward One, Unit 4, Eberi, he attributed the success of the polls to the developmental strides of Rivers Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the show of political maturity of the people of the area.

The local government elections were peaceful across the 19 Wards in Etche Local Government Area of the State.

The elections which started early at about 8.30am in the area were devoid of violence as voters were seen casting their votes for their preferred candidates.

At Obibi/Akwukabi Ward 9 Umuokom/Achara Polling Unit 2, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Prince Nwodim who cast his vote alongside his wife, a female councillorship candidate in the Ward, at 9.30am lauded RSIEC for the fair and hitch-free elections in the area.

Ward 13, Unit 11, the PDP flagbearer, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, after casting his vote, commended RSIEC and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area.

He described the turnout of voters in his unit and ward as encouraging.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Charles Nworgu also commended both RSIEC and security agents for the smooth and hitch free conduct of the elections in the state.

He made the commendation shortly after casting his vote at Umuoga Unit in Igbodo Ward 14.

At Opobo/ Nkoro LGA started about 8 am with distribution of electoral materials started about 9am.

The Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Jaja got accredited and voted about 10am at Ward 7 in his palace.

He commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for smooth conduct of the elections.

Also, Caretaker Chairman of the Area, Sir Boma Brown who voted at Ward 6, Unit 5 said he was impressed with the huge turnout at the elections.

He debunked the claims by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the elections were a charade, “APC is predictable, everything about them is negative. Even among themselves, there is opposition, so people should not take them seriously”.

On his part, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja observed that RSIEC complied with the rules and regulations of a peaceful and hitch free election.

Gogo Jaja who tasked those that will emerge in the elections to jettison winner takes all attitude and embrace an all inclusive government.

After voting in his Ward at Ward 7, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate in the elections, Senibo Eugene Patesi Oko Jaja expressed happiness over the huge turn out of voters.

He commended voters over the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the poll, while praising the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his developmental strides in the area, and assured of replicating same if elected.

Meanwhile, RSIEC Returning Officer in the LGA, Dr. Emmanuel Sunday Uruang has announced chairmanship results of 11 wards in area with PDP leading with 21,337 votes.

According to Uruang, PDP polled 21,337 out of 22,808 votes cast at the elections.

Following behind PDP is Social Democratic Party (SDP) with 137 votes, Labour Party 86 and APGA 71 votes.

He said other results will be declared at RSIEC headquarters.

The Tide witnessed large turn out of voters in all the units across communities in Degema Local Government Area (DELGA).

The PDP chairmanship candidate in the area, Dr. Tony Philmore and another party chieftain, Dr. Ipalibo Sogulus commended RSIEC for ensuring free and fair election in DELGA.

The two who spoke to newsmen shortly after casting their votes also commended the electorate for their level of maturity during the election.

Meanwhile, the Chairmanship hopeful of Tai Local Government Area and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded local government elections, Dr. Jacobson Nbina said that his administration will prioritise educational and agricultural development in the LGA.

Nbina who stated this while speaking with newsmen, after voting, pointed out that the conduct of the polls in the area was satisfactory.

He called on the people of Tai to always support the Wike led administration to attract more dividends of the democracy in the area.

Also, the PDP Chairmanship candidate in Gokana, in the LG Polls, Hon. Paul Kobani has assured that, the people of Gokana will benefit from his administration as he will run an all-inclusive government. He said he will give priority attention to peace, security and the welfare of civil servant, as well as boost agricultural activities through the provision of loans and micro credit incentive to farmers.

Hon. Kobani, who described Gokana as a PDP LGA, commended the people of the area for their massive participation in the LG polls.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate in last Saturday’s Local Government Election in Emohua, Chief Tom Aliezi says youth employment tops his priority.

In an interview with The Tide, the Chairmanship hopeful also vowed to check insecurity in the area, shortly after casting his vote in Elele Alimini, Ward 9.

Describing the election as peaceful and transparent, Aliezi said that he will ensure that investors are attracted to the area.

Aliezi listed youth empowerment, peace and manpower development as his priorities.

Meanwhile, the RSIEC Commissioner in charge of media and publicity, Rev. Innocent Karibo has said that the peaceful conduct of the Local Government Election in Rivers State was as a result of proper preparation by the commission and the cooperation of the security agencies. Karibo who disclosed this during a chat with newsmen while monitoring the elections, said the commission was poised to live up to its statutory mandate.

Victor Tew with additional reports from Opaka Dokubo, Taneh Beemene, John Bibor, Kevin Nengia, Akujobi Amadi, Sam Nwuju, Collins Barasimeye & Chinedu Wosu