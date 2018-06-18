Labour Leader Faults Proposed Minimum Wage

General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi has decried the state of labour movement in Nigeria, stressing that their leadership lack commitment to the plight of workers.

Speaking with journalists recently on the state of labour movement in Nigeria and the plights of workers in view of the proposed N66, 500 minimum wage among other issues, Olorunfemi said that the “condition is sad”, pointing out that, “we claim to be celebrating but to me this is not celebration. I have come to do the rituals”.

According to him, “every year we gather as workers. As far as I am concerned, this year May Day celebration is supposed to be a time for us to think of where we are coming from, where we are now and where we want to be. It is high-time to reflect soberly because Nigerian workers are not smiling at all”.

He explained that Nigerian workers were actually crying because according to him, what is biting them inside is such that will make them shed tears, “we are still pretending as though we are smiling”.

On the system of governance in Nigeria, Olorunfemi observed that, it was like most Nigerians are losing hope in the system, stressing that, not only workers, but to an extent, Nigerians, adding that, “if we cannot get what we desire, it therefore means we get what we deserve”.

Concerning the unity of the labour movement, the labour leader noted that the unity of the movement should be reinvigorated, accusing the Federal Ministry of labour and Employment of using the in-house misunderstanding to deny workers their legitimate right.

He used the opportunity to admonish labour movements and their leaders to stop blaming themselves, saying, “organisations, both private and public should shun fighting against themselves and come together for the betterment of Nigeria workers”.

On the proposed new minimum wage, Olorunfemi queried the ploy and said that it is not certain if the government was ready in anyway to increase workers’ salaries.

As he puts it, “ I can tell you from here that it is going to be decreased. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that formed the negotiating team have requested for N66,500 as the new minimum wage, that is equal to N18,000 in 2011”.

Olorunfemi further said that what is important aside the proposed N66,500 new minimum wage was that the APC-led government should include better welfare packages to the workers who foil to reposition the distressed economy.

Bethel Toby