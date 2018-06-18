Bayelsa Completes Cargo Airport, Aug

The Bayelsa State Government has said its ongoing multi-billion naira Cargo Airport Project would be completed by the end of August.

The Director of the State Airlines, Mrs Josphine Akpama, disclosed this Saturday during an inspection tour of facilities at the airport by the elders from Amassoma Community in Southern-Ijaw local government area of the state.

Akpama said the airport project sited in Amassoma was part of the state government’s efforts to reposition it for a stronger economy as one of the oil rich states in the country.

She said that the contractors were working hard to ensure that they met with the completion date of the project by August.

Some of the airport facilities that were inspected include the 3.5km runway, the apron, the fire bay, the control tower, the terminal building, the power station among others.

“The governor has given a date, which is August and that is the target; as you can see that every facility here is almost ready; the runway is 75 per cent completed, the terminal building is 85 per cent and the fire bay is also getting set,” the director said.

King Oweipa Jones-Ere, the Ebenanaowei of Ogboin Clan, in Southern-Ijaw Area described the project as heartwarming and pledged to support and protect the facilities.

Jones-Ere said that the economic importance of the airport to the people could not be over-emphasised.

“I am happy that this project is sited in our community and I believe it will empower our people when it is completed because there will be jobs for the youths.

“I urge the youths to desist from disturbance and support the progress work in the project,” he said.

The youth president in the area, Mr Joseph Douyie, said he would mobilise his people to maintain peace and tranquility in the area.

“The youths are ready to work with the government to protect and preserve the airport facilities; we, the entire youths commend our dear governor, Seriake Dickson on this project,” Douyie said.