Amnesty To Enlist More Beneficiaries On President’s Order

Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Porgramme (PAP) Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said that only President Muhammadu Buhari can give orders before more people could be accommodated in the amnesty programme. •Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo made this known while fielding questions in Abuja.

He said the office was waiting for the declaration of the president to admit more people into the programme because they were all from the Niger Delta.

Dokubo also allayed the fears in some quarters that the amnesty programme would be terminated, saying that there was no date for the termination of the programme.

“For those who want to come anew into the programme, it is not in my power to admit them unless Mr President gives the order because they are not part of the budget that has been passed for us.

“So the President must make a declaration. We have phases one, two and three. Phase one is the initial Presidential declaration, phase two also was Presidential order and even phase three. “ These new people need the support of this amnesty programme and we will do all it takes that they are not the forgotten ones and they are part of the programme. “There is no date for terminating this programme and I will not advise any government to cut it off because of the achievements it has recorded. “There is peace in the Niger Delta, there is human security and it impacts positively on the people.”

Commenting on the policy of sending beneficiaries abroad to study courses that were available in Nigerian institutions, the Coordinator said he would curtail it because of budgetary constraints. According to him, a lot of people who were sent abroad were on faulty premises; how can you send somebody to the US to read political science when most universities in Nigeria offer political science. “That is why I am concerned about offshore training because the money we will spend on one person, we can spend on 10 people in Nigeria; only specific courses like pilots, aircraft maintenance that I can look at.’’

Speaking on the Federal Government’s plan to build modular refineries, Dokubo was of the opinion that as long as it would benefit the people and not endanger their health, it was a welcome development.

According to him, if the government deems it fit that it is good, my concerns are just about the environment and the pollution it creates. “If modular refineries are the new path to empower my people and it will not endanger their health later and where the government will spend a lot of money training them again, I will say welcome.’’ Speaking on the agitators laid off from the amnesty office, he said those who were laid off were either not qualified or failed the examination. Dokubo added that efficiency was key and the work did not belong to any particular persons, so if there was a need to put better qualified people on the job, those there had to be excused.

In another development, Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has underscored the need for relevant organisations to collaborate with the programme to ensure effective and efficient service delivery of its mandates.

Dokubo said this while speaking at the flagship programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, in Abuja.

He said if relevant agencies could collaborate with the programme, the beneficiaries of the amnesty programme would be economically empowered to be independent of government’s stipends.

“I believe that if arrangement can be made with various organisations on how to accommodate some of these trained ex-agitators, they could be taken up to assist the amnesty programme and also walk to earn a living.

“I came into the office at a period when they have done most of the demobilisation of the programme, so what the organisation was facing was the reintegration aspect of it.

‘That is my motive and my drive for the programme; how do we reintegrate those who have been trained and empowered?

“How do they get job to do, so that they could fit into the system and could contest for job in whatever situation they find themselves.

“Because most of them are so qualified or over qualified from those we have trained or send abroad,” he said.

He further noted that not every ex-agitator could be an academic, saying there are also vocational programmes that most of the beneficiaries have participated such as farming, welding and other ICT repairs.

Dokubo said that most of them have been trained by some groups of experts on skills acquisitions and were also employed.

“Definitely, it has imparted on them, but we also still believe that there is a lot to be done, because not everybody has gone through this process.

“So, we still have a process of checking those who have not been trained, checking out those who have not been imparted and also trying to give them the basic training.

“Even those who have been trained before; there is also a policy of retraining; because of the new things that are emerging; just to ensure that they could adapt to new technology and others.

On the challenges, he said that on his appointment, a committee was set up to review the amnesty programme and make recommendations.

“Immediately, I was appointed, I set up a committee to review the amnesty programme and from there we have seen shortcomings and challenges, these are the issues that I’m addressing, especially training and retraining.

“And also cutting out waste from the programme, the programme was somehow unwinding, but I’m trying to put everything into perspective.

“I’m trying to run it in such a way that it is effective and efficient and that it goes directly to those who are supposed to get the benefit of this programme.

Dokubo, however, identified multiplicity of issues that should be handled by a unit in the agency being handled by multiple units within the same agency, saying this has been streamlined.

“Now you can look at a particular unit and know exactly what they are doing; if you look at offshore education you look at what they are doing, how school fees and stipends are being sent to the students so that they don’t go into problems anymore,” he said.