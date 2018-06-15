PDP Stalwart Hails Wike On Projects

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Uchenna Okokoba has commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for executing people-oriented projects within three years in office, saying, the present administration has surpassed in three years the achievements of its predecessor in eight years.

Okokoba, who made the remarks in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the governor was working hard to fulfill his electioneering campaign promises to the people.

He, however, expressed surprise over the penchant by some opposition members in the state to criticise the governor in spite of his good works, adding that while the Wike administration has done 8D percent work in three years, the Cibuike Amaechi administration only succeeded in doing 20 pre cent work in eight years.

“I am surprised that members of the opposition have eyes but cannot see what is going on in Rivers State. Even if they are blind, can’t they hear?” he queried, stressing that Govenror Wike has so far perfected his development plans for the state.

He condemned the reports of intimidation against Governor Wike by the Federal Government, maintaining that intimidating the governor amounts to intimidating the entire people of the state and the South-South.

Okokoba also attributed the massive defection of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to the comments purportedly credited to Mr. Chibuike Amaechi some time ago in Isiokpo that if APC did not win the governorship election in Rivers State in 2019 that he (Amaechi) would retire with party members, explaining that the APC members are decamping in droves today because they know that the party would never up- stage the PDP in 2019 going by the governor’s good works.

Donatus Ebi