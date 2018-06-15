‘My Ambition Is To Discover, Groom Players’

Margret Football Club of Isaka in Okirika Local Government Area, Rivers State says it is set up to discover grassroots football talents and groom them to become stars.

Managing Director of the club, Trust Samuel said this yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after a football match between Margret Football Club of Isaka and Freedom Football Club of Port Harcourt held at Isaka.

According to him, his reason to form a football club was to discover and expose grassroots footballers to lime light saying that there are a lot of potentials at the grassroots begging for exposure.

He explained that he was a grassroots football player years back but not opportuned, to play national and international football, adding that, his ambition is to make internationally football stars.

“My priority is to expose grassroots players to enable them make their names through football”, Samuel said.

The Managing Director further noted that football team will not immediately achieve its objectives in a day.

Also speaking, the head coach of Margret football club, Ndubuisi Ihejirika, popularly called coach Bisi also said that it takes time to build a team.

“We are building a team and it will take little time to achieve the purpose” Ihejirika said.

He praised his players for winning the match and also commended his opponents for their football artistry.

The match ended 3-0 in favour of Margret Football Club.

Kiadum Edookor