GDI Wants Voters To Make Wise Choice At Polls

Worried that those given the mandate by their constituents to ensure proper representation by providing dividends of democracy often do little or nothing, Coordinator of Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) in Oyigbo Local Governemnt Area, Hon. Loveday Okere has described such representatives as selfish politicians.

Speaking with The Tide in Afam, Okere enjoined the people to look for candidates that would give them proper representation come 2019.

He said: “You should vote for people who will remember you.”

Okere explained that leadership was by proof of what one did and not by telling tales, stating: “Some politicians have not done well hence the electorate should vote against such candidates.”

The GDI boss noted that the empowerment programme promised the electorate three years ago could not be fulfilled by the current crop of representatives due to greed, high-handedness and lack of decorum.

He further said that only those representatives that have the interest of the people at heart should be voted for in the coming elections to enable them consolidate on their achievements, saying: “they deserved to be honoured through votes for rapid transformation of their various constituencies.”

According to him, “we should open our eyes and search out God-fearing candidates who are poised to carry all along and reshape their various constituencies where the people would benefit from the government through them.

Okere admonished INEC, various political groups and their allies, as well as the electorate to ensure that the process is devoid of electoral fraud, thuggery, killings and the snatching of ballot boxes and other election materials.

He cautioned the people to be alert in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past in the choice of their leader so they would not suffer for the next four or even eight years as the case may be.

Bethel Toby&Wokoma Emmanuel