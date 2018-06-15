Akwa Utd’s Chairman Advises Players On Self-Discipline

The Chairman of Akwa United FC, Paul Bassey, has tasked players to maintain high degree of self-discipline as professionals during the Russia 2018 World Cup break.

Bassey said this during a farewell get together party with the players and workers of the team to officially announce the break on Monday in Uyo.

He urged the players to take advantage of the break to engage more in personal training, watch the FIFA World Cup matches, learn new skills and techniques to improve on their level of play.

He commended the players and employees of the club for their contribution, dedication and sacrifice towards the team’s second place achievement for the season.

“I wish to thank all of us for all the hard work and sacrifices we have made to move the club forward. Let me quickly remind us that the battle is not yet over. We are only embarking on break because of the FIFA World Cup that is coming up in Russia from 14th of this month.

“Gentlemen, the World Cup is an ample opportunity for you to learn more football skills at the highest level. As you will be enjoying the World Cup with your families and friends, remember that you are professional footballers.

“Watch the football festival with keen interest and do your best to learn new skills and techniques that will help you to improve your game.

“Discipline yourselves as professionals and stay away from those things you know may ruin your career.

“Maintain your fitness level and ensure you return safely to complete the NPFL battle from where you stopped” he said.

He also appealed to the club’s employees to be steadfast and committed to the success of the team.

In a remark, Coach Abdu Maikaba, advised his players to remain focused on the task ahead.

He appealed to them to use the World Cup break period to improve on their weaknesses to get back stronger for the remaining matches of the season.

Responding on behalf of the players, Assistant Captain, Ariwachukwu Emmanuel, thanked the club management for their advice.

Emmanuel promised that the players would return after the break with renewed vigour and good fighting spirit that would help the club meet its aspirations for the season.