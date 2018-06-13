INEC Warns Kwara Politicians Against Campaign

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned politicians in Kwara State to stop erecting campaign billboards and posters as ban on political campaign is still in force.

INEC’s Administrative Secretary in the State, Mr Paul Atser gave the warning in a statement yesterday in Ilorin.

“The attention of INEC has been drawn to the emergence of campaign bill boards, posters and campaigns on the electronic media.

“The Commission wish to reiterate that campaign either through bill boards, posters and on electronic media by aspirants and political parties now is ill-timed,” Atser said.

According to the administrative secretary, political campaigns cannot start until 90 days to the day of election.

“Campaign in any form at this point contravenes Section 99 (I) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended) which provides 90 days before polling day for the commencement of campaigns in public by every political party,” he added.

Atser said that there was time slotted for each political activity for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

“It must be pointed out that with the release of the time table and schedule of activities for the 2019 General Elections, there is a time-line for every activity leading to the election and this should be strictly followed,” he said.

He advised political parties and their aspirants to desist from pasting posters and erecting bill boards, adding that failure to comply with the guidelines would attract sanctions.

Atser appealed to eligible voters to register and ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections.