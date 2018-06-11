The Unmaking Of A Nation

“Men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water” – Griffith, (in King Henry V111)

Any administration in which flatteries and calumny feature prominently usually undermines its own success. Not many people would agree with an old cliché that good leaders are born rather than made, and similarly, not everyone would appreciate the fact that the weavings of human destinies take place in the invisible realms of existence.

Consequently, everything boils down to the fact that life is governed by inexorable laws which no one can cheat. One of such laws is the fact that life gives back to everyone what he or she puts into it – actions, words, etc.

Therefore, toying with the issues of life and the destinies of humans, including the use of flatteries and calumny as instruments of governance, are some of the undoing of any nation. This arises from the fact that the words uttered by humans have some power which can either build and edify, or destroy and desecrate. One major responsibility of any leadership is to build up and edify the status, mindset and humanity of the people or followers. The ways to achieve these goals would include cultivation of discipline in the use of words, particularly our utterances.

Any nation where people talk carelessly, especially to malign and undermine the reputation of others for whatever reasons or purposes would be a nation that sows the seed of its own decline. A good seed can hardly thrive in an environment that is hostile to its nature, and this would mean that morale and motivation decline in an environment that becomes hostile through the abuse of words. Similarly, a nation that is not selective to ensure that only the best emerges in a competitive process would hardly build up a bright and sustainable future. With regards to leadership in all sectors of life, it is the emergence of those destined for such tasks which would ensure success.

The power of human volition is another weapon which, like words, can make or unmake any nation. The purpose of a democratic system of government is to ensure a free expression of collective volition of a people in the choice of leaders and identification of felt needs. A situation where a chief executive is imposed upon a workforce in an organisation, and where such imposition remains quite adamant in spite of various protests, is tantamounts to undermining the collective will of a people. Whether in an organization a University or a Police unit, mass protest deserves a hearing. The voice of people can be the voice of the gods.

The Nigerian political culture has evolved an unfortunate practice where power-holders sit tight in spite of mass protests. Response to such protests usually takes the form of brute force to maintain the status-quo and then victimize or demonize those who raise objection to abuses and the undermining of democratic values. In civilized environments where leaders have a feeling of shame, once there arises issues of controversy with regards to reputation, ability or integrity, the once concerned resigns from the position immediately. Only Senator Fransis Ellah was a Nigerian office-holder who resigned on the basis of personal principle, rather than compromise conscience.

Strong feeling of shame is one visible indication of the nobility of a human being, whereas those who would rump in the rubbish pit to maintain their hold on power can be described as desperados, not fit to lead other people.

A nation cannot be built on the basis of militarism and callousness, because, people’s loyalty cannot be forced through threat and coercion. Loyalty and commitment of a people towards a noble project come about voluntarily and thus become the driving force in the success of a nation.

A third common factor which can unmake a nation is the abuse and misdirection of the generative power in humans. There have been many cases of men abusing women, including defiling very young girls, in such shameful manners that a nation is at risk where women and children are not protected.

The fact that fathers and guardians even abuse and molest those whom they are supposed to protect creates the impression that the force of libido has been seriously mis-directed and also distorted. Resources and facilities that are misapplied become counterproductive or even dangerous.

Many forms of abuses brought about by human beings themselves have caused serious distortions in the human system, both physically and mentally. Collective humanity has unwittingly turned resources and facilities meant for human well-being into directions that debase and destroy humanity. It is obvious that the chemical contents in the food items taken for nourishment produce radiations in the blood, which also produce corresponding effects in the brain. Therefore, various propensities such as kleptomania, sex mania, pederasty, etc. may have something to do with the nature of what people eat. A nation of sadists and gourmands runs aground.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize