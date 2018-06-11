Siat Maintains The Natural Environment …As Workers Clean Estate -Relations Manager

The Relations/Outgrower Manager of Siat Nigeria Limited, Mr. Lucky Ezihuo has explained why the agro-allied firm located in Rivers State celebrates the World Environment Day every year, contending that the company has a tradition for maintaining the natural environment.

Ezihuo, who gave the insight in an exclusive inter view with The Tide during this year’s World Environemnt Day celebration at the company’s corporate headqduarters in Ubima recently, said visitors to the firm’s premises would always attest to the fact that it maintains “the natural environment, the way it is and the way it was.”

He said the firm also ensures that the HEV areas and the high trees that have been in the environment in the past 30 or 40 years are still there, as living close to nature is part of the company’s practice.

For this reason, the Relations Manager hinted that at the company’s corporate headquarters, animals like monkeys, guinea fowls, among others are not killed but rather preserved for the future generation.

“We can see monkeys; and you see other animals around us so that in the next 20 or 30 years, children unborn would see that this specie of animals existed. They come here. Guinea fowls, we see all of them. They go to the bush. We don’t touch them. We don’t kill them. The message is that we should preserve all these things for the future generation,” he said.

Ezihuo further explained why emphasis was placed on plastic pollution in this year’s World Environment Day celebration, insisting that it was so because, it is very difficult for plastic wastes to decay if they are placed in the environment.

According to him, this explains why some countries have started disbanding plastic wastes.

“Plastic wastes spoil our soil. They do a lot of damage against the soil. For example, if you put a plastic bag or bottle on the ground now, in the next 50 years, if you dig that place, it will still be there,” he said.

Consequent upon this, he said the company is gradually educating people to do less and reduce the use of plastics so that the whole environment would not be polluted with plastics.

Meanwhile, as part of activities to mark the World Environment Day, workers of Siat Nigeria Limited last Tuesday poured into the various quarters and streets at its corporate headquarters to keep the entire estate clean.

The workers, who spotted white T-shirts and black hand gloves to match, actually moved to the adjourning quarters in separate groups and picked up refuse littered here and there before depositing them in designated blue, black and green dustbins.

The blue bins were for glass, broken bottles and plastic wastes while the green and black bins were for household items like food remnants, vegetables, paper, clothes and metal items like electrical and mechanical materials respectively.

The Relations/Outgrower Manager, Mr. Lucky Ezihuo commended the workers at the end of the exercise, saying, “we want everybody to be environmental friendly. A healthy environment is very very good for our health.”

Donatus Ebi