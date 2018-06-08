Showcasing Seven Bankable Nollywood Actors

Nigeria movie industry popularly called “Nollywood” is the world’s third largest movie industry after Hollywood of America and Bollywood of India. The multibillion dollar make belief industry has created great opportunities for the cast and crew. In Nigeria alone we have millions of people who love Nollywood movies and that is the source of their wealth.

The industry also creates employment for many unemployed youths, generates revenue to government as well as wealth and fame for the hardworking practioners.

This week we present to you, seven of the most bankable actors whose exploits in the industry have turned them to celebrities and they are living the life to the fullest.

Richard Mofe Damijo: RMD as he is popularly called, is a Nigerian A-List actor who has featured in many block buster movies throughout his acting career, not to mention a good number of endorsement deals from the biggest companies in the country. He is certainly on top of his game.

Some of his favourite movies are: Amala, Diamond Ring, Violated, Hostages out of Bound, and Keeping Faith, etc.

John Okafor: Since his role in “Mr Ibu” in 2004, his acting career took off, meanwhile the name Mr Ibu stuck. His comedic touch to his roles had made him a household favourite. He is one of the biggest actors in Nollywood.

Among his favourite movies are: Mr Ibu in London, 9 Wives, Mr Ibu, Police Recruit, Keziah, Most Wanted, Kidnappers, Love Wahala, Desperate Poor Man, etc.

Desmond Elliot: Desmond Elliot has starred in and directed many Nollywood movies before venturing into politics back in 2014, but before politics he was arguably one of Nollywood’s most famous faces and still is. Some of his movies are: Unveil, Tatu, Esohe, A Time to Hill, Prophet Nebu, Perfect Strangers, 3 Is A Crowd, Atlas, Hire a Man, The Silver Spoon, etc. It’s no wonder he made the list.

Nkem Owoh: Also known as “Osuofia”, Owoh has become one of the main faces in Nollywood since the 80s. His comical roles have taken him far and wide with many roles as well as making him one of Nollywood’s most bankable actors.

He has starred in: Spanner, Osuofia in London, Stronger Than Pain, True Story The Master, Ukwa, etc.

Jim Iyke: Apart from being one of the most sought after Nollywood actors, Jim Iyke also has a number of other business ventures that have made him quite rich, from a water company to a clothing line. The business main-actor has done well for himself. He is also fondly called the Nollywood bad boy.

Among his popular movies are Last Flight To Abuja, American Driver, Between Kings and Queens, Games Men Play, Palace War, etc.

Ramson Nouah: He is Nollywood’s Lover Boy. Nouah soared to fame from his romantic roles. Acting since 1993, he has established himself as an A list actor and also made himself quite a fortune.

He has featured in: My Wife and I, Deranged, Body Language, Death of the Sheik, The Accidental Spy, (all in 2017), etc.

Yul Edochie: He is the son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie. He has starred in numerous Nollywood movies including Wind of Glory, Rain of Hope, The Bride Is Mine, Testimonies of Pain, The End is Near, Olamma, The Cripple, etc.