Seplat Moves To Boost Stakeholders’ Returns

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has said that the company would scale up gas business to ensure improved returns to all stakeholders.

The company’s chairman, Dr ABC Orjiako, said this at the 2017 post Annual General Meeting (AGM) news conference held in Lagos.

Orjiako said that the company’s key priorities wereto de-risk future cash flows through diversification of oil export routes, invest in and scale up its domestic gas business.

He said that the company would maintain a liquidity buffer, while continuing to reduce debt, keep tight financial control with discretion in spending for sustainable growth even in a harsh operating environment.

The chairman said that following repeated disruptions to the TransForcados export routes, the company was now focused on providing multiple export routes to mitigate downtime and revenue loss.

“In 2017, the company successfully completed repairs and upgrades on two jetties at the Warri Refinery that will enable sustained exports’’, Orjiako said.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Austin Avuru, said that Seplat focus was to continue to improve on natural gas production as well as crude oil.

Avuru said that the company had been consistent over the last seven years in focusing on increasing gas business, year-on -year.

He said that gas was a key revenue driver underlining Seplat’s gas domestication strategy and demonstrating the robustness of gas as a key source of growth.

Avuru said that gas business accounted for 27 per cent of the company’s total revenue in 2017.

He said that the company completed and commissioned the Phase 11 expansion of its Oben gas processing hub in 2017.

According to him, the company which migrated to the Premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on April 16, would focus on its early mover advantage in the domestic gas sector.

Avuru said that the company would also retain the flexibility and financial discipline that had seen it emerge from a difficult chapter in its history to a fitter and stronger business.