IYC Chieftain Backs Call For True Federalism

A chieftain of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Edmund Agala has renewed calls for self-determination, restructuring and true federalism.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on the 50th Anniversary of Late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, an Ijaw / Niger Delta hero, Dr Agala said it was high time the federal government stopped playing politics with the issue of true federalism, restructuring and development in the Niger Delta region.

He said Ijaws would no longer allow government to intimidate Ijaw people.

Agala further said that it was only fair that Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was moved from Abuja to a state in the region, since the North and the South-West have already benefited from the siting of the capital in their regions.

“A legal luminary championing the cause of moving the capital said it has become more expedient since the funds spent in building Nigeria’s capitals in Lagos and Abuja came from the Niger Delta region.

“Nigerian nation today is being built by the resources of the Niger Delta region. It is our hard earned resources that they used in building Lagos and Abuja. Still, they see us as lazy, illiterates and bush meats to be part of the oil and gas sector”.

Agala also demanded the probe of some Northern ex-ministers with various oil blocs for posterity.

He extolled Late Boro who he said fought for the unity of Niger Delta region, Nigeria and that of Ijaw nation, adding that the Ijaw war lord never accepted defeat, injustice even in the face of intimidation.

According to him, we are aware that next year will be another round of bidding for oil wells. So, they want to scare our people who are capable, from participating by tagging them with corruption allegations. Ijaw people must be given the first right of refusal.

