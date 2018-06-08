ITF Spends N199m On Housing, Car Loan For Staff

The Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari, says the Fund has spent over N199 million on housing and car loan for 289 of its personnel.

The ITF boss, made the disclosure on Thursday in Jos at an Accountability Forum organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau chapter.

According to him, the loan scheme is aimed at addressing housing deficit and transportation problems among its staff.

“The Fund disbursed a total of N199, 800, 000 to 289 staff as housing and car loans.

“The intention of the revolving loan scheme is to ensure that staff of the Fund own their own houses and have no transportation problems.

“So, this initiative has helped largely and today majority of our staff own their personal houses and cars as well”, he said.

Ari said the Fund also sponsored 1,646 members of its staff on various capacity development programmes, to enhance their performance.

“A total of 1,646 members of the Fund’s workforce were sponsored for capacity development.

” 1,517 were sponsored on short term staff development programmes, 58 on professional membership in their various professional fields and 42 benefited from long term staff development programmes.

“23 enjoyed sponsorship of overseas training programmes and six benefited from our internship programme”, he said.