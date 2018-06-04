ICRC, Police Discuss Rights, Conditions Of Pre-Trial Detainees

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) met yesterday in Abuja to evaluate how the legal system in Nigeria is handling pre-trial detainees.

The roundtable between the ICRC and the NPF specifically examined the progress of the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS); a scheme which was launched by the Nigerian Police force in September 2017 as a mechanism for delivering prompt legal services for arrested and detained persons in police formations.

“The ICRC collaborates with the Nigerian Police Force to promote respect for the law that protects the rights of persons in detention,” said Eloi Fillion, ICRC Head of Delegation.

“We clearly recognise the enormous potential of this scheme to protect the rights of suspects through the promotion of a legally compliant pre-trial detention and collaboration among agencies administering criminal justice.”

During the meeting, the prospects and challenges of the scheme were discussed.

“The current police management has zero tolerance on violation of the rights of citizens and corruption, said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, who gave a key note speech at the start of the event.

“The PDSS is not only a partnership comprising of the police, the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and the Open Society Justice Initiative, but is also a collaboration, designed to promote and protect the human rights of citizens”.