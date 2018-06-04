B’Haram: Military Denies Tired Soldiers’ Request To Rest

The Nigerian military has told soldiers, in the fight against Boko Haram, complaining of fatigue to forget rest for now until the battle is completely won.

Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. John Agim, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

Agim said: “They (soldiers) want to rest, where would you get soldiers to take over from them now?

“We have soldiers that are involved in operations, all over the country. As they are finishing from this operation, they are landing in another one. It is, therefore, not as if they are keeping some soldiers somewhere.”

The military is involved in internal security operations in about 34 of the 36 states of the federation.

Similarly, a soldier, who sustained gunshot wound in the battle against Boko Haram, recalled that it took many days until he was transferred to the Tactical Headquarters at Benishiek, Borno State.

“Up till now, I cannot stand well. At a point, I had to spend money over my health because the Army denied me adequate treatment. All they did was to just drop me at the 7 Division Hospital, without proper treatment”, he said.

Another soldier lamented: “They have kept changing other units but those of us from the Infantry under 3 Division have never been changed. The information I am getting is that they will not rotate us until we complete three years. Can you imagine that?”

However, an officer, who spoke with newsmen, wondered why fighting troops would be kept in the battlefield for over two years, with the dangers of fatigue and trauma.