“Agric Projects On Course”

The Cross River State Commissioner for Agriculture

and Natural Resources, Prof. Egrinya Eneji said all Agric Projects in the State are going on smoothly according to plan.

Prof. Eneji, who started this during the Ministerial Management meeting, commended Prof. Ben Ayade for initiating such laudable projects that will be of great benefit to Cross Riverians. Informing that the Banana Plantation cultivated last year had started reproducing in large numbers as additional seventy hectares of land had been cleared in order to cultivate more banana, Eneji said that the rice multiplication had already gone through a successful test run. The Commissioner, however enjoined host communities of all State’s projects to create a conducive and enabling environment for workers that are on sites to operate as projects were meant to create employment opportunities and also generate revenue for the State.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Rev Unimneaki Ugbe urged staff to maintain positive attitude towards their job stating that the Ministry will continue to sensitize host communities on Agric Projects to ensure that there is relative peace in all Agric Projects sites.

Speaking on the Central Bank of Nigeria Accelerated Agric Development Scheme (AADS) for maize and cocoa, the Director, Agric Services, Mr. Gabriel Ufono hinted that a committee had already been set up to drive the process and stated further that a total of two thousand, seven hundred forms had been issued to interested youths.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar