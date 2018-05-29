Nurture Children To Bring Out Their Best Potentials -Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has advised parents and care givers to help nurture children in order to bring out the best potentials in them.
Banigo stated this in a good will message from the Government House in Port Harcourt to felicitate with Rivers children in commemoration of the 2018 Children’s Day.
According to Banigo, “Children are God’s heritage to propagate mankind and must be handled with utmost care and a great sense of responsibility, knowing that children are our future.”
She advised children to be focused, obedient, take their studies seriously and avoid all forms of unruly behaviour in order to succeed in life.
It would be recalled that the 27th of May each year is set aside to celebrate and create awareness on issues concerning children.
