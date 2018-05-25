DELGA Is 100% PDP, Banigo Assures

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has declared that the Degema Local Government Area was 100 per cent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor made this declaration while speaking at a rally to hand over flags to Degema Local Government PDP councillorship candidates for the June 16th local government council polls at the Degema Consulate, last Wednesday.

According to the deputy governor, “As far as Degema is concerned there is no other political party besides the PDP; the APC-led Federal Government has brought nothing but unprecedented hardship to the Nigerian people”.

Banigo said: “Rivers State is experiencing peace and rapid development because the Governor Nyesom Wike-led PDP government’s commitment to the wellbeing of the Rivers people is not negotiable”.

She called on the flag bearers and other stakeholders of the party not to take anything for granted but work hard to sweep the local government polls, preparatory to winning the 2019 General Elections and return the governor to the Brick House.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah advised the flag bearers and those who lost the councillorship tickets to work together as a team to ensure a total victory for the party at all times, noting that Wike has brought development across the length and breadth of the state and must be appreciated through the ballot come 2019.