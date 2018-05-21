Dennerby Invites Chikwelu, Nine Foreign Players

Super Falcons’ Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 10 foreign-based players to the senior women national football team’s camp ahead of next month’s Women African Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

Tidesports source reports that the team has already opened camp about two weeks ago in Abuja with home-based players for the fixture against The Gambia.

Team skipper Rita Chikwelu tops the list which also has experienced defenders Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Josephine Chukwunonye and Faith Ikidi, as well as midfielders Halimat Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi.

Forwards Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega were also called up.

The overseas-based players will start arriving in camp on May 29, joining Barcelona Women FC of Cyprus defender Ngozi Ebere who had been training with the home-based group.

Gambia will host the opening leg of the fixture at Bakau’s Independence Stadium on June 5, with the concluding encounter at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, Calabar on June 11.

The Gambians had eliminated Burkina Faso in the first round of qualifiers for the 2018 edition of the competition the Falcons have won eight times since its inception in 1998.

INVITED PLAYERS

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vittsjo GK, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huishang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum IF, Sweden); Faith Ikidi (Pitea IF, Sweden).

Midfielders: Halimat Ayinde (Asarum IF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (KDFF, Sweden)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Desire Oparanozie (EA Guingamp, France); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA).