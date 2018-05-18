Check Out Five Biggest Losers At 2018 Headies

Although the Headies Awards, one of the biggest music awards in Africa has come and gone, some of the memorable events of the glamourous night are still trending in the social media platforms as we reflect on five of the biggest names in the music clan who failed to pick up the coveted plagues.

The Headies Awards which was held on Saturday, 5th May 2018 at the Convention Centre, Eco Hotels and Suites, Lagos, was the 12th edition of the music event but despite creating winners in 27 categories, on that faithful night, some funs were left disappointed as their favourite acts went home empty handed. The awards celebrated artistes who have enjoyed remarkable success in the year under review.

The biggest winners include Davido and Simi who both won three plagues each and Wizkid who bagged two Solo awards and one collabo award for ‘Malo’ with Tiwa Savage.

Some categories however left questions to be asked with some taking to the social media to air their grievances.

Here are five of the biggest loosers at the Headies Awards Night:

D Run Town: Perhaps the biggest snub of the night, Run Town was nominated in three categories for Best Pop single category, Headies viewers choice and song of the year. The singer, who had a steady rise following the release of his debut album “Ghetto University” in 2015 and delivered some of the biggest songs in “Mad Over You” and said with South African rapper, Nastec was expected to at least bag one award on the night, but he ended up with none.

Tekno:

Another artiste, who has enjoyed a really big year is Tekno Miles, despite critical and commercial success over the past couple of years, Tekno only received one nomination for producer of the year with Davido’s. The talented artiste and producer had released the smaship hit single ‘Pana’ in July 2016 which falls within the year under review for the awards.

Tekno soon followed up with other hit singles like ‘Yawa’, but somehow was not considered good enough for artistic nominations more so an award.

Burna Boy: Now this is the one that raised a number of eye brows, individually Burna Boy is one of the most talented acts around and in an industry where Reggae and dance hall acts are not exactly falling from the sky in their numbers. It is believed that with the quality of the material that he puts out, he should be winning at the Headies.

Nominated for Best Reggae/Dancehall Act with his single ‘Rock Your Body’, the artiste lost out to 2 baba’s Holy Holy. This is not the first time that Burna Boy will be losing out on the Headies as he had previously lost the next Rated.

At 2013 edition which was won by Sean Tizzle alongside the Hip Hop Revelation of the year and Best RnB Single at the 2014 edition.

Erigga: Predicted as favourite for the Lyricist on the Roll category, Erigga like previous years left the Headies with nothing to show for it. Up for two nominations, including Best Rap album, the rapper who enjoyed critical acclaim from Hip Hop heads for his single ‘Industry Night’ refix off “TheTrip to the South” album took to his twitter page to vent his frustration at losing out yet again.

Adekunle Gold: With his sophomore album due for release any time soon, Adekunle Gold can look back and count his blessings over past three years, but not a Headie. The Gold album released in July 2016 is considered a near classic by critics, parading singles like ‘Orente’, pick up, Friend Zone, Ariwo Ko and many more.

Adekunle Gold delivered a project that earned him plaudits not just at home but abroad, peaking at No 7 in the bill boards world album charts. Nominated in five individual categories including Best RnB/Pop album of the year, the singer who had also bagged four nominations at the 2018 edition of the Headies could not get a plague.