RSIEC Sensitises Varsity Students On Credible Polls

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), yesterday took its sensitisation campaign for free, fair and credible local government elections in the state to the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt with a charge to students and the youths to shun acts capable of jeopardising and truncating the electoral process.

The RSIEC Commissioner of Public Affairs and Civic Education, Rev. Innocent Karibo, who spoke on behalf of the commission said organising the sensitisation programme in the university was a fulfillment of a promise earlier made to the students of the commission, and enjoined both the students and the youths to use their voters card to enthrone enduring democracy in the state and the country by voting for good and worthy leaders during elections.

According to him, violence is no longer in vogue, as it is now a thing of the past.

Karibo, therefore, urged all educated youths in the state to use their votes to conquer the world, assuring that RSIEC would ensure that votes count during the June 16 local government elections in the state.

On his part,the Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Oliver Wolugbum urged the students to eschew acts like drug abuse, cultism, ballot box snatching and all forms of social vices, which he said were capable of mortgaging their future.

While stressing the need for the youths to secure their voters card and vote for leaders of their choice, Wolugbum described local government elections as the toughest and most important elections in the world.

He equally harped on the need for the youths to change their mindset and resist the temptation of allowing themselves to be used by politicians to perpetrate electoral violence.

The Deputy Coordinator, Zone B of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade David Bariereka urged the students to esechew electoral violence at all times in order to promote the culture of credible elections in the state.

Donatus Ebi