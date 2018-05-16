Ramadan: Prices Of Fruits Stable In Lagos

Price of fruits remain stable in Lagos markets in spite of the approach of Ramadan, The Tide source eports.

The fruits, popularly consumed during Ramadan, include orange, watermelon, apple and pineapple.

A check conducted by The Tide on Tuesday at Ikosi, Mushin and Oyingbo markets showed that 50 pieces of oranges range between N800 to N1500 depending on size.

A dozen watermelon costs between N2500 and N8000 depending on size, while the price of a dozen pineapple ranges between N1500 to N5000 depending on size and variety.

A bunch of banana costs between N200 and N1200, a piece of pear costs N100, while an apple ranges between N50 and N100 each.

The Iyaloja of Ikosi Market, Mrs Amope Adesanya, said that supply of fruits to the market had risen by about 50 per cent in anticipation of sales boom during the Ramadan.

According to her, the price range is relatively cheaper than those of last year in spite of the high demand of fruits for Ramadan and for health purposes.

“Ikosi Market is a major market in Lagos that is known for wholesale of all kinds of fruits because we stock them fresh and affordable from the northern part of the country and from Cotonou.

“We are aware of the harsh economic situation in the country and the fact that many people are struggling to make ends meet. Because of that we purposely maintained minimal profit margin during Ramadan.

“This would enable those fasting to do it conveniently without fear of draining their resources while purchasing fruits,” she said.

Adesanya urged fruit retailers not to increase price of fruits to ensure that consumers feel the positive impact of the low prices.

The Tide reports that the Ramadan fast is expected to start following the sighting of the moon as directed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.