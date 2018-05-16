Christian Youths Tackle Islamic Group On Herdsmen Killings

President of Patriotic Christian Youth of Nigeria (PCYN), Evangelist Timothy Nasso, has berated the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), in Ondo State, for attacking Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over recent protest on the Fulani herdsmen killings in the country.

Nasso said this in a press statement issued, yesterday, in Jos, Plateau State, while reacting to the press conference by NSCIA in Ondo State, which alleged that Christians did not give President Muhammadu Buhari overwhelming support in 2015 and also wanted to pull down his government through mass protest.

He accused the NSCIA of standing with President Buhari, who, he claimed, had failed to fulfill his campaign promises of protecting Nigerians, fight corruption and provide employment for the youth.

According to the NASSO, “It is so sad and unfortunate that we have no records where NSCIA Ondo spoke against the ongoing killings, failed promises made by the government to end hunger, improve economic, protect human lives and property, to fight corruption and to respect the Nigeria Constitution as against what is witness.

“As an organisation, we stand strongly with the Christian Association of Nigeria for the declaration of the protest against the killings and bloodlettings in the nation. We commend the effort of the Ondo State CAN Chairman for mobilising the church well in his state.

“We encourage the church to go beyond road side protest to ensuring that individual Christians and innocent Nigerians go all out to defend themselves in the face of the ongoing unprovoked attacks. “

He also said any person that frowned at those protesting the unending killings in Nigeria must be part of the conspiracy of the killings and said it was clear that the NSCIA Ondo did not want the killings to stop since it’s an orchestrated jihad against the church.

Nasso said the present government had not hidden the fact that they know the sponsors of the killers when they negotiated with them leading to the release of some notorious Boko Haram and the Dapchi girls with the exception of the only Christian girl, Leah Sharibu.

He said NSCIA’s attempt to defend the ineptitude of the Buhari led Federal Government to take decisive measures to curb the killings in Nigeria was very unfortunate and unbecoming of a group that paraded itself as religious.

“We encourage CAN and Christian leaders at all levels not to relent in their effort to serve as the salt and light of the world at all times despite the antics of enemies of the Cross”.