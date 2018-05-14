Stock Market Indices Rebound After Four Days Decline

After depreciating for four consecutive days, indicators of the performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rebounded by 0.26 per cent on Friday.

The Tide source reports that the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.820 trillion rose by N39 billion or 0.26 per cent to close at N14.859 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 107.37 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 41,022.31 compared with the 40,914.94 posted on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table showed that Seplat led the gainers’ table, growing by N25 to close at N760 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N10 to close at N1, 580, while Okomu Oil Palm added N4.95 to close at N90 per share.

Presco increased by N3.60 to close at N75.60, while CCNN appreciated by N1. 95 to close at N29 per share.

On the other hand, Lafarge Wapco topped the losers’ chart, dropping 90k to close at N41.10 per share.