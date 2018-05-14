Entrepreneurship Skills, Crucial To Nigeria’s Dev -Expert

A financial expert, Mr Lai Omotola, said the involvement of youths in entrepreneurship was necessary for the country to achieve economic development.

Omotola, Group Managing Director of E-Boot Camp, a consultancy firm, made the remarks at a news conference announcing the commencement of “Think Entrepreneurs Training” programme in Lagos last Friday.

He said that developing nations with a large population of youths could benefit immensely in terms of economic development.

Omotola also said that the programme would demystify entrepreneurship and make it friendly, particularly to youths.

He said all over the world, big economies had always been built and propelled by the private sector and not mainly by government.

“What the government does is to create policies that will be pro-business and not anti-business.

“Entrepreneurs like Rockefeller, J.P Morgan, Carnegie and Vanderbilt are men who used innovations to build America and not the American government; the government only partnered to make it successful,” Omotola said.

He said Nigeria could not be different, saying over the years the nation had seen entrepreneurs rise to the occasion while some fell along the line.

“We see the impact of Dangote on the economy and recently, he stated that when he completes his refinery, it will be 23 billion dollars bigger than the Nigerian budget.

“You can imagine what this country will look like if we have 100 persons like Dangote,” Omotola said.

He said the organisation beleived that if the mindset of the entrepreneurs could positively be changed, then the nation could build the most robust economy.

The GMD also said if more efforts were geared towards boosting the entrepreneurial spirits among youths, Nigeria should be the one of the five largest economies in the world in next two decades.

According to him, the organisation targets one million people for the entrepreneurship training programme, which will start May 18.

He said the programme would be expected to have produced businesses that would be in billions turnover in the next 10 year.