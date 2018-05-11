Towards A Clean Garden City

Our modern society is presently saddled with the problems of indiscriminate disposal of waste and its hazardous effects on the immediate and global environment. This issue calls for a smart handling of both waste disposal and collection in a most friendly and acceptable manner to minimize, and where possible, eliminate its negative effects.

Though, waste management is thought to be organised and systematic channeling of waste through certain pathway to ensure they are disposed of, in cognisance with acceptable public health and environmental safety rules and regulations; waste management in Port Harcourt, otherwise known as the Garden City, outrightly violates this thought or principle, as waste is improperly packaged, disposed and collected, constituting a major environmental menace.

In reality, it is becoming increasingly difficult to curb this escalating menace in urban areas due to the ever-growing human population, continuous rural to urban migration and undue centralisation of most government machineries in few cities.

Port Harcourt City tops the list in this regard, hosting over five institutions of higher learning, federal and states ministries and parastatals, two local government councils, several companies and business conglomerates with an estimated population of 1,865,000 persons, each generating above 1.45kg of waste daily. This, however, does not justify the present adornment of her streets with empty sachet water bags, banana peels, used baby’s diapers etc.

We may be quick to exempt ourselves as perpetrators of this menace, but are we really without guilt? May be, we are truly guiltless as culprits, but we may not be totally innocent as some of us have contributed little or nothing to stop this act of carelessness, even amongst our sub-ordinates.

There are cases of flooding in our city which are not the direct consequences of erection of structures on water ways or a lack of drainage, but a blockage of the drainage with refuse. This is also why most of our roads are eyesores after a heavy rainfall with trash overflow from the drainage.

Proper waste disposal is not just a personal responsibility, but also our collective responsibility to the government and the environment; hence, disregarding this duty will mean an outright carelessness and irresponsibility to ourselves, government and most importantly to our environment on which lies our survival and well-being.

Studies have shown that indiscriminate disposal of waste and unregulated dumping grounds pose a serious risk to environmental health, as toxic chemicals leak from hazardous waste products and find their ways into the atmosphere, water sources and the soil.

In the final analysis, we bear the brunt of the menace, as this constitutes the source of the oxygen we breath, the water we drink and the food we eat. And if the phrase “you are what you eat or take in” is true, then we are sure to reflect our environment for good or bad; so, let’s ponder on this the next time we choose to actively or passively contribute to litter and contaminate our environment.

Rather than folding our arms, we should evolve a waste management strategy which advocates waste regeneration such as using cleaner technology, promoting recycling and recovery (by providing specific bins for waste of different components to aid recycling and recovery), using suitable treatment for generated waste and adequate final disposal option. Appropriate authorities and good spirited individual can step in this regard.

It is very possible to live in a very clean environment where waste is properly bagged and disposed at designated time and venue, from where it is collected on a daily basis; where the drainages are no longer refuse dumping ground, and where motorists have waste bins or bags in their vehicles and encourage their passengers to use it while on transit.

The Rivers State government’s waste management agency is making commendable efforts at encouraging a change of attitude towards waste management; let’s consolidate on their efforts by using our respective professional, religious, cultural, social and individual platforms to promote proper waste disposal and collection.

Let’s be determined to take the walk towards a clean Garden City for it is truly our collective responsibility.

In the words of Ella Wilcox, “there is no chance, no destiny, no fate that can circumvent, hinder or control the firm resolve of a determined soul”. Let the change begin with us for it is achievable.

Owajibe wrote in from Port Harcourt.

Patricia Owajibe