FRSC Advises Motorists Against Bad Tyres, Wipers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to stop using worn out tyres and wipers to avoid crashes, especially in the rainy season.

The Ojota Unit Commander, FRSC, Mr Innocent Etuk gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Etuk said that though there had been improvement in drivers’ attitude on the road as a result of sensitisation and awareness by the corps, there was the need to emphasise on the use of good tyres and wipers during the rainy season.

“We have done a lot of sensitisation on the use of good wipers and tyres.

“We are also emphasising on these vital items in the vehicle to avoid crashes; that is why we are advising them now, coupled with the fact that the rainy season is here.

“The sensitisation programmes held in the past had yielded positive result, as there had been a drop in the crashes on the road,” he said.

According to him, a good wiper is necessary because it gives a clearer vision, especially during the rainy season, which allows the driver to see clearly.

The unit commander said if a vehicle tyre is not in good shape in the rain or at any particular point in time, it might lead to crashes that would affect other vehicles on the road.

“So, these two things are very important, especially during the rainy season, to avoid multiple crashes on the road,” he said.

Etuk also appealed to motorists to shun negative attitudes and habits like drink driving, smoking of hemp and cannabis, dangerous driving, overloading, exceeding speed limits or making calls and sending text messages while driving.

He said that the corps would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any erring driver who flouted any of the traffic laws and regulations.

Reports had that Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, had urged commuters and transport unions to join the corps in cautioning drivers to mitigate road carnage.

Omeje made the appeal at the 2018 West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The FRSC boss said that road crashes had been gradually and steadily declining in the last three decades of FRSC establishment, since 1988.