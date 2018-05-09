Obuah Lauds Wike’s Plan To Renovate State Secretariat

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has commended Governor Nyesom Wike over his promise to rehabilitate the decaying State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, Obuah said the gesture was a welcome development and would be deeply appreciated by all well-meaning people of the state, irrespective of party affiliation.

He described the move as another bold step aimed at making life better for Rivers people, and expressed hope that the renovation of the complex would breathe fresh life into the ultra-modern complex which regrettably was left to rot away by the previous administration.

“The decaying edifice is yet another sad reminder of the colossal failure of the Chibuike Amaechi regime in the state. For good eight years, despite the enormous resources at their disposal, the Amaechi administration could not do anything to improve the secretariat, which is an important landmark in the state”, Obuah stated.

Obuah further declared that the gesture has reaffirmed the workers’ friendly disposition of the governor, and implored civil servants to reciprocate the action by showing more commitment to duty.

He said the move has also demonstrated the governor’s love for civil servants and concern for their welfare, noting that completion of works will enhance a better working environment and boost productivity.

Obuah thanked the governor for what he described as laudable foot-prints less than three years in office, adding that the State Secretariat renovation would, as he put it, ‘complete the picture’ after providing state-of-the-art court buildings, schools, hospitals and roads, among others.