Solving Problems The Nigerian Way

“The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny … In any people that submit willingly to the daily humiliation of fear, the man dies”. – Wole Soyinka.

A cartoon in a British campus journal which sparked off racial tension some decades ago, depicted a black couple carrying some heavy leads on their heads, walking a lonely, sandy road. A week before that incident a previous cartoon depicted an Ostrich hiding its head in the sand and with an inscription: “Giant of Africa”. Of course, the giant was not the Ostrich, and so, putting the two cartoons together, the interpretation was that the giant of Africa “Solve and address problems and issues by carrying them on the head”.

By implication Nigeria was the target, especially as that incident took place during the era when Rhodesia became Zimbabwe, with a strong Nigerian backing. The sly innuendo arising from the “racist cartoons” was that developed nations address problems and issues using the resources of the head, while blacks, like the ostrich, hide their heads when faced with predicaments. That racial campus clash was addressed quickly and with such maturity that no mention of the incident was heard anywhere else.

Carrying burdens on the head and the ostrich incidents are reminders that our problem-solving strategies as a nation, tend to stand wisdom on its head. Cattle grazing issue is one clear example whereby a specific problem is being diversified and equalization formula would be applied to address private business concern.

It may be considered uncharitable to describe Nigerians as fence-sitters, but, by the antics of Nigerian politicians, Nigerians are regarded and treated exactly as such. The idea is that fence-sitters require brute force, intimidation and bullying to wake them up and tell them what to do. This is why the strategy of “no-work-no-pay” can be used to intimidate striking workers, rather than engage them in dialogue whose agreements would be honoured by all parties. We deny responsibility or find a scapegoat!

The Nigerian public perhaps heard about the theory of “Imperfect Obligation” for the first time in the process of defending the inability of government to fulfil its agreement with university lecturers. As a problem-solving strategy, that theory has become a precedent in addressing labour issues whereby chicanery serves as a handy tool. With such brazen impetus, issues raised and agreements reached in labour matters can be undermined, or denied.

That Nigerians resort to militancy and crude ways in dealing with establishments and individuals can be traced to the lessons they have learned from their governments and state officials. This can also be traced to several years of military rule in Nigeria which contributed towards increasing radicalism among Nigerians. Blustering pays.

An alternative to radicalism as a problem-solving tool is the resort to clever subterfuge and deceit which include the use of corrupt means to get what you want. Nigerians are becoming aware that the first step towards dethronement of terror or tyranny is to deflate its hypocritical self-righteousness. This is why female students can plot to deflate and bring down the pride and status of randy professors. No one is too high that cannot be brought low through plot or calumny.

Since Nigerian politicians would not tolerate undue radicalism, honest dialogue and transparent deals, citizens learn how to break and dethrone those who cannot yield to pressure or peaceful appeals. Learning the art of breaking the strongholds of tyranny is an alternative problem-solving strategy which becomes relevant where democratic ideals are subverted. In a regime that is not people-friendly or one that becomes combative, the rise of a mafia system becomes common.

Growing phenomena of cultism and terrorism in the Nigerian polity are visible evidence of contradictions and anomalies that point towards undemocratic approach to issues. The use of impunity as a strategy to address issues can only suppress rather than solve problems; and when impunity becomes a sub-culture, it produces a corrupting effect in society. Recrimination follows.

Wherever institutional loop-holes abound, they create opportunities for public officials to subvert the ideals of democracy, especially transparency and accountability. Thus political offices become more of gold-mine than opportunity to serve the nation. To lead is to serve, whereby accountability holds a high premium rather than executive lawlessness.

In the words of one Professor Anosike, “the most significant index of underdevelopment of a nation is of the minds of the citizens themselves”. The inner maturity of the citizens tends to be directly proportional to the overall development of the nation itself. Survival and problem-solving strategies devised by citizens derive largely from their perception of how much the government cares about their well-being. There is much venom and sadism in the land.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize