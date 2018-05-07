Group Urges Better Deal For Host Communities

A group under the aegis of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has called on the federal government to stop disbursement of the 13 per cent derivation fund to states that refused to create and fund their intervention commissions.

In the same vein, the body wants the government to allow it secure oil and gas facilities in their domains as well as give them the free hand to manage and administer the 10 per cent equity for the benefit of the communities.

Rising from its annual general meeting held in Port Harcourt, the group regretted that Host Communities of Oil and Gas were not being carried along in pipeline surveillance process, stressing the need for proper involvement of host communities in the implementation of pipeline surveillance and protection, conceding of 10 per cent equity participation and gas flare royalty payment to host communities.

Chairman of the group, High Chief Benjamin Style in an address at the end of the meeting, noted that HOSTCOM was concerned about the continued incidence of pipeline vandalisation by criminal elements in the country despite concerted efforts by present and past administrations to arrest the situation, pointing out that the body was determined to partner with the federal government and other agencies to promote development and policies that would benefit the Niger Delta region and oil and gas host communities.

According to the HOSTCOM chairman, “we have been doing everything since the past 19 years of our existence without the support of federal government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC, Niger Delta Ministry and the Nigeria Local Content Development Board” and appealed for their assistance while pledging their collaboration with traditional rulers in various oil producing communities.

Speaking, former chairman of the body and Chairman, Electoral Committee, CSP Ubulom Ntenbo (rtd) charged the newly elected officers to be committed to the cause of the body, saying they should be sincere, honest and firm at all times to enable them achieve the set aims and objectives.

He expressed the hope that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed into law would satisfy the yearnings of the host communities and boost their economies if properly implemented.

In her vote of thanks, Rivers State Women Leader of the body, Mrs Rose Orupabo stressed the need for government to give adequate recognition to HOSTCOM in their various states so that host communities would enjoy the benefits of the resources in their land.

Shedie Okpara