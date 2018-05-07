3rd Anniversary Projects Ready For Commissioning -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that projects for commissioning during his administration’s third year anniversary are ready.

The governor told journalists, last Friday, that majority of the projects were receiving finishing touches.

Wike led members of the State Executive Council to inspect completed projects in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Eleme and Gokana local government areas.

He said that his administration has lined up projects to be commissioned from May to July, 2018.

Wike said that the Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty was a masterpiece that would come on stream during the administration’s third anniversary.

The governor also stated that the state government was happy with the quality of work at the state Cultural Centre and Creek Road in Port Harcourt.

He also inspected work at the National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt, where the contractors were installing fittings on the building.

Wike also said that Government Secondary School, Onne, would be ready for commissioning by May ending.

He, however, stated that the contractors that handled the NYSC Orientation Camp in Nonwa, in Tai Local Government Area and the Police Station at Kpopie Junction in Gokana Local Government Area would be sanctioned for poor quality job, adding that both projects would not be commissioned in May.

In an interview, Wike said that steps were being taken to stop street trading in the state capital, and added that an open market was being built near Creek Road to accommodate the traders.