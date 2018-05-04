Police Arrest Killers Of DPO

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested some of the killers of the Rumuluomeni Divisional Police Officer, SP Kingsley Chukwuegwu.

The Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, made this known yesterday when members of Imo State University Alumni Association in the state paid a condolence visit to his office.

According to the commissioner, “let me assure you, we are not resting, his killers will be traced and identified, I can tell you now, we hard arrested a lot of them and very soon, we are going to parade them before his burial, we are going to parade all of them.

We have recovered the purse they took, we have recovered the gun they used in killing him. So what else, very few of them are on the run, and we are tracking them, by the Grace of Almighty God, we are going to parade them very soon”, he assured.

Zaki Ahmed said the killers would be paraded before the burial of the late DPO, even though some of the killers are still on the run.

Spokesman of the Alumni association, Mr Emma John said the late DPO was a gallant officer, and from the feelers he got, he died while fighting for the less privilege.

John urged the commissioner to ensure that all the killers of Chukwuegwu who was also their patron were made to face the law.